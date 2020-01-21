Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has sent a message of warning to his fans, who are known as Marlians.

Following the criticisms from parents and some pastors, including Apostle Chris Omashola, blaming the musician for the recent decay of the society. It is alleged that Marley’s influence on Nigerian youths is not positive and should be stopped.

Apostle Omashola even said that God revealed to him that Marley is a demon sent to derail the future of Nigerian youths.

A lot has been said about the Marlians – some of them in jest and some as criticisms. Marlians are considered as people who do not live by the rules but make their own rules. This has begun posing a problem recently as some young people have gotten themselves in trouble as a result. For instance, at the start of school this year, some secondary school female students were allegedly suspended for starting a Marlian cult in school.

The singer has now sent out advice to his fans, urging them to enjoy their life but to also ensure that they do not destroy their future while at it. He tweeted: “As a Marlian u have to enjoy your youth but don’t destroy your future.”

Naira Marley was born in Agege, Lagos State, Nigeria. At the age of 11, he moved to Peckham, South London, England. He started his education at Porlock Hall, before moving to Walworth School where he obtained his General Certificate of Secondary Education. Naira Marley went to Peckham Academy where he graduated with a distinction in business. He went further to study at Crossways College, now Christ the King Sixth Form College, where he completed his business law.