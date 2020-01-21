Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, Minister of State for Science and Technology, has urged parents and residents of Karu Local Government Area of Nassarawa State to encourage their children to embrace Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Abdullahi stated this in a statement signed by Irondi Ifeoma, the ministry’s Director of Press, in Abuja.

The statement indicated that the minister made the call when members of Mararaba Political Forum, Karu Local Government, Nassarawa State, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, on Tuesday.

“Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics are important to national development as they will enhance the quality and future of the youth.

“Technology drives every economy, military operations and almost every area of human endeavours,” it quoted Abdullahi as saying.

According to him, the future and destiny of the world depends on technology.

The minister also appealed to members of the forum to live peacefully with their neighbours and embrace each other as one entity.

He, however, expressed satisfaction with the solidarity, cooperation and harmony existing among the people and hoped it would continue.

Earlier, the Chairman of the delegation, Mr Usman Bazza, had presented an Award of Excellence to the minister in recognition of his appointment and performance in his office.