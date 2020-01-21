The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi has called on Nigerian Youths to be good ambassadors to the country by supporting the Federal Government’s developmental objectives.

Abdullahi made the call when he received the delegation of the National Youths Council of Nigeria Nassarawa State Chapter in his office on Tuesday.

The Minister also called on the Youth Council to use themselves as a platform of propagating the Federal Government’s Agenda.

He further expressed his satisfaction on the National Youth Council on how they have remained harmonized and united as an association.

The Minister also appealed to them to exhibit unity and cooperation amongst themselves, adding that it is by doing so that they would develop the state.

In his word “No country in spite of its capacity for science and technology can excel if there is no peace in the land”. He added the need for youths to partner with the Federal Government to ensure that there is peace in the country.

Barrister Abdullahi assures that the Ministry is making efforts to ensure that more Youths embrace Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Earlier, the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria Nassarawa State Chapter, Comrade Idris Ojoko said that the Council in the State has been dysfunctional for decades but because of his intervention, the unity of the council had been regained and they now have a united National Youth Council in the State.

He further thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding the Minister worthy to be Minister in his administration.