The Lagos State Government has denounced a purported list of restricted routes for okada and tricycle operators in the state.

It re-emphasised that government had not taken a definite action on the operations of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles, popularly known as Keke Marwa on some routes across the State.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said contrary to the news in circulation on the list of restricted areas, especially on the social media, purporting that the government has banned Okada and Keke Marwa on some routes, no such action has been taken, adding that the list was false and unofficial and should be disregarded.

According to the state government, a definite position on the issue will soon be made public through the official media channels of the government.

Omotoso had also last week told State House Correspondents after the Security Council Meeting held at the Lagos House, Ikeja on January 13 that the delay was informed by need for the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to achieve a generally accepted solution to what has been termed the okada menace.

He said: “We have just concluded our routine security meeting, during which the issue of Okada and tricycles was discussed exhaustively. For now, no major decision has been taken on the matter. There are several factors for this development, but the main reason was to reckon with various opinions expressed by stakeholders.

“So many people have made representations to the Government concerning commercial motorcycles and tricycles, including human rights groups, unionists and traders. They came up with many reasonable observations; all their views have been collated and are being considered.

“We feel it will not be good enough for the Government to take a final decision on the matter without considering the opinions of the stakeholders. That would be against the spirit of democracy for which the Sanwo-Olu administration stands.”

Omotoso said whatever decision was taken by the government, the security of lives of all Lagosians would remain paramount to the Sanwo-Olu administration.