The Network of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), in Borno, has called for proactive measures to promote dialogue and encourage collaboration between stakeholders to end insurgency in the northeast.

The organisation also called on the Federal Government to adopt effective measures to fast track provision of equipment and improvement of welfare for security personnel as well as the sustenance of multi-national approach to the counter-insurgency campaign.

Mr Ahmed Shehu, the Chairman of the organisation, made the call at a press conference on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Shehu said that the call was imperative to end attacks on civilians and aid workers sequel to the resurgence of insurgents’ activities in Borno and Yobe.

He spoke further: “There should be a harmonised approach toward security challenges and security outfits to ensure effective collaboration between stakeholders in the counter-insurgency operation.

“Government should continue to explore dialogue opportunities and engage affected communities in the counter-insurgency campaign and ensure rapid response in the provision of humanitarian aid to affected communities and safety of aid workers.

Shehu, who lamented the killings and high level destruction caused by the conflict, further called for a review of security strategy in the region.

The chairman stressed the need for the military to engage affected communities to restore their confidence as well as strengthen civil-military cooperation.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari over his commitment to the fight against insurgency, Shehu urged governors of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, legislators from the three states, and their community and religious leaders to work toward finding a lasting solution to the crisis.