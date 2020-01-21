The newly deployed Lagos Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, on Monday, said that she would bring her wealth of experience to bear in her quest to harness the tourism and entertainment potentials of the State.

Akinbile-Yussuf, who stated this while addressing staff of the Ministry after resuming for duties, said that her legacies in her previous places of assignments are evident and speak volume of her result-oriented nature.

While noting that the cooperation and support she received from the staff in former Ministries where she served made her excel, Akinbile-Yusuf enjoined the officials of the Ministry of Tourism to be innovative and come up with ideas that would complement her vision for the Ministry, in line with the policy framework of the government’s drive for Entertainment and Tourism as enunciated in his T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

In her words, “I believe that ideas rule the world, I believe in good ideas that can promote government and promote the Ministry, there is always something new that we can tell the world about Lagos tourism on a daily basis and as such we must be determined to sell Lagos State to the outside world with the aim of improving our local economy.”

She harped on the need for a cordial and good working relationship among the staff, stressing that the success of any of the departments should be collectively celebrated as a joint effort made possible through mutual effort.

The Commissioner reiterated her desire to maintain a target of 80 per cent budgetary performance of resources allocated to the Ministry for the year and ensure that funds are judiciously used for the intended purposes in order to better the lot of residents of the State.