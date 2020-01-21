Former Ghana U-17 midfielder, Elvis Sakyi, who plies his trade for Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor has been accused of dishonesty by founder and General overseer of Love Way Ministries International Prophetess Mrs. Bernice Ohene.

Prophetess Mrs. Bernice Ohene alleged that Sakyi duped her to the tune of $1,000 after crying to her for help.

Ohene said Sakyi, who was frustrated with documentation hurdles that could lead to his deportation, cried to her while she was in Turkey for holidays, GhanaGuardian reported.

She added that the 20-year-old defensive midfielder pleaded with her to assist him financially with a promise to refund after successful documentation which she agreed.

“Elvis came to me for help and I gave him my only 1,000$ with me and he promised to return the as soon as the documents are ready,” she said.

“He cried to me that he was going to be deported if he doesn’t get the proper documents and work permit to ply his football career in Turkey.”

Ohene, however, lamented that the former Cheetah FC player after seeing the success of his documentation suddenly changed his cell phone number and vacate from the place he was staying.

Elvis Sakyi who joined Malatyaspor in 2019 after trial stints with Turkish giants Galatasaray has joined Maltese side Gzira United on a one year deal.

GhanaGuardian reported that all efforts to reach Elvis Sakyi proved abortive.

