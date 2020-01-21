Model, brand influencer and former Big Brother Naija housemate Gedoni Ekpata has been appointed as special assistant to Governor of Cross River state Ben Ayade on Garment Factory and Branding.

Gedoni took to Instagram to share this news with fans.

He wrote:

Mine is a simple case of God’s Grace.

