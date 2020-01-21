The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Plateau Sector Command, says it has commenced “operation number plates verification” in the state.

The command in a statement by its spokesperson, Route Commander Andrew Bala, said the operation would be carried out in conjunction with sister agencies.

“This follows the directive of FRSC National Headquarters on enforcement of new vehicle number plates as resolved by the Joint Tax Board at its 144th meeting held on 28th October 2019.

“The resolution directs the enforcement of the new Vehicle Number plates with effect from 01 January 2020.

“This is pursuant to regulation 2-10,36-41 and 73 of the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2012 on vehicle registration and database.

“Consequently, the FRSC, Plateau sector command wishes to inform the general public and owners of vehicles that it has commenced “Operation Number Plate Verification” in conjunction with sister agencies,” he said.

According to him, road users and vehicle owners in the state are advised to process and ensure proper registration of their vehicles.

He advised them to do so at the Plateau State Internal Revenue Services, Motor Licensing Office Jos.

The command called for cooperation from members of the public and motorists as the exercise was aimed at creating safe motoring environment for all.