By Jethro lbileke

Two men, Jimoh Imade and Matthew Chigozie, risk being committed to life imprisonment, with or without caning, if found guilty of felony, for alleged defilement and rape.

In the first incident, Imade who is currently being reminded in Oko Correctional Center, in Benin, Edo State, was accused of having unlawful carnal knowledge of 11-year-old girl (name withheld).

Chief Magistrate Dorothy Adamaigbo, of a Benin City family court, who ordered that Imade be remanded in prison custody on Tuesday, adjourned the case until May 30, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Daniel Ifidon, told the court that the accused committed the offence on November 6, 2019, at Egba community, in Uhumwode local government area of Edo State.

He said the accused did unlawfully defiled the 11-years-old girl and was arrested by the police on the same date.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravened section 218 of the Criminal Code , Cap 48,Vol. II, Laws of the defunct Bendel state of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo.

The accused person however pleaded not guilty to the one charge of defilement.

The police prosecutor objected to bail application on the grounds that the offence was not a bailable offence.

In a related incident, 30-year-old Matthew Chigozie, was also remanded in Oko Correctional Centre by Chief Magistrate Dorothy Adamaigbo, for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.

Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Ifidon Daniel, told the court that the accused person committed the offence on January 6, 2020, at Okey Golden Hotel, at Nomayo street, upper Sakponba road, Benin.

He said that the offence contravened section 357 and punishable under section 358 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, volume II, laws of the defunct Bendel state of Nigeria 1976, as applicable in Edo.

According to him, “the accused on the same date, did unlawfully had canal knowledge of a teenager, aged 17.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

Chief Magistrate, Dorothy Adamaigbo, who ordered that the accused be remanded in prison, adjourned the case to March 25, for hearing.