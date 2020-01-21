A Federal High Court in Maiduguri has remanded Aisha Wakil a.k.a Mama Boko Haram in prison after being arraigned on an amended five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence and cheating to the tune of N111, 650,000.

Justice Aisha Kumalia alongside Tahir Saidu Daura and Lawal Shoyade ruled that the suspects who pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges be remanded in a custodial center while she adjourned the case till February 10, 2020 for the commencement of trial.

The suspects who were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), were accused of defrauding one Mohammed Umar Mohammed by presenting purported contracts for installation and servicing of 10 pieces of Chison 600A, 2009 version deluxe ultrasound system and the supply of white beans through their non-governmental organisation (Complete Care and Aid Foundation).

The charge read;

“That you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura, and Prince Shoyade, whilst being chief executive officer, programme manager, and country director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (a non-governmental organisation) and Saidu Muktar (now at large) sometime in October, 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud, induced one Mohammed Umar Mohammed of Nyeuro International Limited to deliver to you 3,000 (three thousand) bags of 50kg white beans worth N65,000,000.00 (Sixty Five Million Naira) under the guise of executing a purported contract of supply of the said beans which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320(a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Borno State Penal Code Laws Cap 102.”