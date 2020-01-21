The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced the first the country’s first case of coronavirus connected to the ongoing outbreak in Wuhan, China.

The case was detected in Washington state, as China announced the sixth death from the raging virus.

The bearer of the virus in the US was identified as a man in his 30s.

He arrived in the U.S. via Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 15 after visiting the Wuhan area, officials said.

After he began to experience symptoms, he reported to his medical providers on Jan. 19. Samples of his virus were tested overnight and the case was confirmed in just one day.

He is a U.S. resident of Snohomish County, Washington, officials confirmed. He is now in good condition in hospital at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Wash.

He’s not considered a threat to medical staff or the public, health officials said.

There are currently more than 300 cases of the coronavirus mostly in China, where six persons have died. Taiwan, Japan, Thailand and South Korea have also reported cases.

Symptoms of the virus include fever and in some cases, difficulty in breathing.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause mild illnesses like colds, as well as more severe illnesses like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).