Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has donated $101,000 to help children in Sierra Leone have free education.

The 26-year-old player was born in Berlin, Germany to Sierra Leone parents. He who now represents the German national team, made his pledge on the sidelines of the UK-Africa Investment summit in London to support Sierra Leone’s Free Quality Education initiative after meeting with Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio.

“Sierra Leone is my home. I’m not the talking type of a person, I am about action. You can count on us and do not hesitate,” Rudiger said after making his donation.

“We are here to support your vision and agenda, especially on education. I am ready to take on my responsibility to change the narrative and image of Sierra Leone.”

President Bio, then received his signed jersey from the footballer while Rudiger was honoured as an ambassador of Sierra Leone.