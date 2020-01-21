Nine lawmakers in Imo State House of Assembly have reportedly defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Hope Uzodinma of the APC was declared winner of the governorship election in Imo State by the Supreme Court after it sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor.

In a House controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uzodinma is certainly heading for trouble, but the defection of nine opposition party lawmakers to the APC has given him hope.

Also, the Deputy speaker of the House, Okey Onyekanma, earlier resigned his position.

Vanguard reports that more lawmakers were likely to move to APC.

The defection started around 1:30 pm when the Speaker of the House, read the letters of the decampees on the floor of the House.

Apart from the announcement of the defectors, the speaker announced the screening of the Attorney General of Imo State, Cyprain Akaolisa, as appointed by the governor, Hope Uzodinma.