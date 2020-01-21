Nigerian actress, mum of one and BBNaija former housemate Bisola Aiyeola clocks 34 today.

The singer and songwriter shared the good news on her page with pictures of her dressed as queen Amina.

She wrote:

Chapter 34.

As I celebrate my birthday today, I am channeling the Queen Amina in me. Queen Amina was a warrior, a leader, a defender of her people and one of the most successful traders in history. My fellow queens and princesses, the power in us are undefeatable and the light in us is undimmable, the conquest ahead of us is unstoppable. Happy Birthday Queen Biyesi of the world, your best is ahead of you.