The Delta State Local Content Agency Bill, 2019, which makes it compulsory for companies and contractors operating in the state to engage 50 percent of its indigenes has scaled second reading.

The bill, which passed through second reading during plenary of the Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday in Asaba, was presented by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr. Tim Owhefere.

Presenting the bill for its second reading, Owhefere said that apart from creating jobs, the agency, also has the mandate to help prospective investors source for skilled manpower from among the locals.

He said that the bill when passed would ensure that companies contributed to the development of the host communities and the state.

“Anyone who goes contrary to the law would be sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N1 million fine,” he said.

Supporting the bill, the member representing Oshimili South, Mrs. Pat Ajudua, described the bill as `apt’, adding that the bill when passed would ensure peace between host communities and companies.

Ajudua said that the bill would also make provision for the companies to train locally sourced manpower to take over from the expatriates if the need arose.

The second reading of the bill, which was unanimously adopted by the assembly when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, would be presented at plenary on February 4, after scrutiny by the House Committee on Environment, oil and gas.