By Taiwo Okanlawon

American Popstar, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s Ivy Park X Adidas collection broke the internet after it sold out in one day and the singer shared a goofy video to thank her fans.

Pre-sale items from the new collection, and Bey’s first with Adidas after dropping Top Shop and becoming the sole owner, went on sale on Friday (Jan. 17). By the end of the day, the only items still available were Ivy Park socks and even those were sold out by Saturday.

Fans, friends and family stood in long lines under different weather conditions just to get her merchandise and she succeeded in selling out in one day.

Sharing a video of herself rocking various pieces from her new Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas and goofing around by strutting, vogue-ing, twirling, twerking, jerking, and dropping it like it’s hot in maroon, orange and white Ivy Park tops, hats, shoes, hoodies, and windbreaker pants.

Beyonce wrote: “I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain. All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online. All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing. I am humbled, grateful and proud.

“Y’all look so good in your IVY PARK. I love you deep,” she added.

Adidas says the deal, the terms of which weren’t released, makes Beyonce the first black women to be the sole owner of an athleisure brand.

The line consists of an orange burgundy and off-white color pallet and includes track pants, jackets, hoodies, dresses, sneakers, bras, bodysuits, cycling shorts, fanny packs, and more.

Sneaker brands have increasingly been using celebrities of all kinds, not just athletes, to endorse their products. Kanye West’s Yeezy brand, which launched in February 2015, has been a huge hit for Adidas in terms of both culture and sales. Yeezy sales are estimated to have earned $1.5 billion in 2019, according to Forbes.