Gov. Bala Mohammad of Bauchi on Tuesday pledged to conduct Local Government election in the next six months.

Making the pledge while interacting with journalists in the wake of his victory at the Supreme Court, the governor, however, said the exercise would be conducted so long as it would not gulp huge resources of the state.

“We have already laid out our agenda for the state in terms of development plans and we have our executive council in place.

“Next week, we are going to organise a retreat with all our appointees and I want to assure you that we have been emboldened and we want to enshrine democracy.

“In the next four to six months, we should be able to conduct local government elections, so that the common man would have a choice.

“We are going to do it with minimal cost, not the way and manners it was done before, whereby it became the means of defrauding the people of the state,” he said.

Mohammad, who commended his legal team and the people of Bauchi state that stood by him from the beginning to an end, said the victory was theirs too.