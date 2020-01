DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

The hip-hop veteran took to Instagram to announce the birth of his second child with a celebratory photo of himself and the doctor who helped deliver the baby.

He wrote in his caption: ‘THANK YOU ALLAH ! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN.’

DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck also have a 3-year-old son named Asahd Tuck Khaled.