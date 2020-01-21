American songwriter cum actress Christina Milian and her French boyfriend Matt Pokora have welcomed their first child together.

Milan delivered a baby boy named ‘Isaiah’ on Monday, January 20, 2020.

The 38-year-old mother announced the birth with a glimpse of the newborn baby. She wrote; “And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/2020 Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad”.

The simple black and white photo showed the new baby gripping on to his mom’s finger, just showing off a small piece of his face and head covered in a striped beanie.

She is already mother to her nine-year-old daughter Violet, who she shares with ex-The Dream.