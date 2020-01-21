Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the beheading of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Chairman in Adamawa State.

Pastor Lawan Andimi, CAN Chairman, Michika Local Government Area, Adamawa State was killed by the insurgents on Monday.

The Boko Haram insurgents invaded Michika on January 2nd, and were quickly confronted by soldiers but succeeded in seizing Lawan Andimi as they fled.

The Adamawa State Chairman of CAN, Stephen Mamza, who confirmed Lawan’s fate to newsmen in Yola on Tuesday, said the insurgents demanded £2 million as ransom but only N50 million could be raised, which was rejected.

“Pastor Lawan was beheaded yesterday. Negotiations were still ongoing when they stopped calling,” he said.

Reacting to this development, Atiku said the killing was saddened, saying there was a compelling need to re-calibrate the nation’s security architecture.

“This development saddens me. There’s a compelling need to recalibrate our security architecture.

“I sympathise with the family of Pastor Lawan Andimi and the entire body of CAN in Nigeria. May the soul of the deceased Rest In Peace.