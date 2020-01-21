Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt went their separate ways last year after five years of marriage, but their chemistry is mixing up again, according to reports.

Incredibly, the relationship is being sewn together again in the vineyard of a chateau in France.

The former Hollywood couple who co-parented six children are coming together to make a new wine, in a few months time.

Reports, quoting UsWeekly said the duo will be coming out soon with a rose champagne from their winery Chateau Miraval in the south of France.

According to UsWeekly, the champagne collabo is happening as Pitt gets closer and closer to his other ex wife, Jennifer Aniston.

Pitt and Jolie bought the chateaux and vineyard in 2008 for a reported $67 million, which as well as 35 rooms, consists of a spa, hot tub and an indoor pool.

They wed at the chateaux in 2014, in a private affair with their six children attending – including Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old Knox and Vivienne.

The family also holidayed there for several years.

Mail Online reported that the estranged couple sold the first vintage wine from the vineyard, Côtes de Provence rosé, in 2012, which sold out in just five hours.

When they split, Pitt and Jolie decided to keep the vineyard for their children.

The new wine is a dry rosé and has fresh summer fruits taste to it, with hints of redcurrants, nectarines and ripe raspberries.