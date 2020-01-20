Jigawa State Police Command has paraded a 29-year-old Mustapha Idris, from Ringim Local Government Area of the state, who was arrested for killing his 20-year-old girlfriend, Nafisa Hashimu, who was three months pregnant for him.

According to Audu Jinjiri, the state police command spokesperson, Mustapha, and Hashimu, a divorcee, were live-in lovers at Daneji village in the state. The deceased recently found out she was three-months pregnant and informed him in excitement.

Idris, however, got angry and stabbed her to death. Her body was found in a bush at the outskirts of Daneji village about 22 kilometres from Ringim town.

Police further disclosed that the suspect confessed during interrogation that he killed his girlfriend to avoid the shame of giving birth outside wedlock.

“I’m ashamed of how the society will see us after she delivers the unborn child out of wedlock, and thus I decided to terminate her life to stay away from shame,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the corpse of the deceased was found in her pool of blood in a bush at the outskirts of Daneji village.

Mr Jinjiri said police preliminary investigation found that the late Ms Hashimu was a divorcee, adding that she was certified dead by a medical doctor and released to relatives for burial.

The police spokesperson also said the suspect would be charged to court to face the wrath of the law.