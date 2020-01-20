Governor Hope Uzodinma, said he was misunderstood when he called for the financial statement of the state, as meaning that he wanted to probe his predecessors, Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha.

He denied contemplating such a move.

He made the clarification on Sunday during an inspection of some structures at the Government House in Owerri.

The Governor said even though the business of governance includes probing and accountability, his directive to the Accountant-General of the state and the officials of the civil service to furnish him with the financial statement of the state was misunderstood..

“When I asked for a status report from all the ministries, many people misunderstood it or assumed that the purpose of calling for that information is because I want to probe; I never said that I was going to probe anybody.

“The business of governance involves probing if need be; so I needed that information because there is no official handover from anybody, and for me to start the work, I need to know what is on the ground.”

“We will start and in the course of doing our business, if there are things that require investigation, we will subject them to an investigation. My business here is to govern the people, and in the process, if there is any need for any particular issue to be investigated or probed I will do that, but let nobody begin to speak for me because I have not said that yet.”