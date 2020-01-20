Nigerian singer and father of 3 Timi Dakolo clocks 39 today January 20th, 2020.

Timi took to his timeline to share lovely pictures of himself and wrote the caption below:

Happy birthday to me.

I will laugh a lot this year, So if you see laughing hard just remember I said so

I will also push myself the hardest.

I would sing my best songs yet.

I would travel a lot.

I would know God more

I would be creatively crazy.

I would make Me proud.

Birthday mood!!! My attitude all year. Constantly a happy child. Please start sending in the gifts, I am in Lagos for now.

Instagram comedian Brodashaggi also wished the singer a beautiful one:

I am so Using this picture cos damn! I love that suit, it’s my best COLOUR and that touch of white is 😩😩😩💕❤️. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to someone I really care about. Your music is drug to my soul. I’m an addict of your good music 🎶 💕. Thanks for being a friend and a true brother. See you soon @timidakolo 💚💚💚💚💕❤️. Love you bro🤞🏽💚

Dakolo emerged winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007