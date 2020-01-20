The Supreme Court on Monday ended the ambition of Jeremiah Useni, a former military junta, to become Governor of Plateau State.

The apex court dismissed his appeal challenging the return of Simon Lalong as duly elected Governor of Plateau.

The court in a unanimous judgment held that the appellants, Useni and PDP failed to prove allegations made against the victory of Lalong of APC in the March 9 governorship election in Plateau.

The apex court in the unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Galinje accordingly affirmed the election of Lalong as duly elected governor.