The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the election of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the Kano State Governor.

The judgment delivered by a 7-man panel of the apex court was unanimous that Ganduje was duly elected as governor in the February governorship election.

The Supreme Court thus, endorsed the earlier judgment of the Election Tribunal and the Appeal Court which ruled in favour of Ganduje.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abba Kabir Yusuf had challenged the election of Ganduje and wanted the apex court to declare him winner of the poll.

Justice Sylvester Ngwuta held, in the lead judgment that the appellant failed to provide any cogent reason to warrant the setting aside of the earlier decisions of the lower courts, which upheld Ganduje election.