By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerians were taken unawares in their home country as they woke up to the news of John Legend’s visit to Nigeria without prior notice to inform them about his coming.

34-year-old model, media personality and author Chrissy Teigen disclosed that American singer and songwriter John Legend is in Nigeria for a couple of days and she thought about coming as well.

The reality star says she felt like joining her husband in Nigeria so that she can meet Michael who is featured in a reality show ”90 Days Fiance” with his U.S. fiancee Angela. The American documentary follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa (visa issued to the fiancé or fiancée of a United States citizen to enter the United States).

Check out what Chrissy wrote:

John went to Nigeria for a couple days and I thought about going, purely to find Michael from 90 days, but…the enchilada has rendered me useless — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2020

grammy’s in one week. should i go or will my body continue rejecting the enchilada I ate days ago — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2020

See some reactions here…

Really ,? John legend in Nigeria, most of us don't know about it pic.twitter.com/ZFA94Y5bv2 — SuperSon! (@Asumor247) January 20, 2020

John Legend is not a legend???

Nigga Remove the sal in your twitter name 🤡🤡 https://t.co/2fdajqD49f — sunny🖤 (@c_ewenike) January 20, 2020

John Legend is in Nigeria and we are just knowing about it this morning🤦‍♂️

BTW, who is hosting him? — •Blackie• (@BenedictDayas) January 20, 2020

John Legend is in Nigeria and No pictures of him arriving the airport. Must be a very private visit, money good o. — RAY (@SHANTELJONES76) January 20, 2020

So y'all think aunty Toke has enough money to invite John legend for a private knack??? That's non of my business sha pic.twitter.com/9KRrj0vEtD — Professional beggar (@Sheddi_younG) January 20, 2020

How dare John Legend visit my Country Nicodemusly? @johnlegend in Nigeria 😍 — Toby.O.Louis (@in_omis) January 20, 2020

Wait, John Legend is in Nigeria? Why is it so quiet? — Queen Nicole👑💋 (@_jennythequeen) January 20, 2020

Saw a band arrive nice Lagos hotel last night. Didn’t realise it was John Legend’s. Well, whoever brought him, we’re friends now. Send the invite. — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) January 20, 2020

Which one of you booked John Legend for your wedding and didn't invite me? 🤬 — The Whisky Lady (@LPee_) January 20, 2020