John Legend & wife Chrissy Teigen

By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerians were taken unawares in their home country as they woke up to the news of John Legend’s visit to Nigeria without prior notice to inform them about his coming.

34-year-old model, media personality and author Chrissy Teigen disclosed that American singer and songwriter John Legend is in Nigeria for a couple of days and she thought about coming as well.

The reality star says she felt like joining her husband in Nigeria so that she can meet Michael who is featured in a reality show ”90 Days Fiance” with his U.S. fiancee Angela. The American documentary follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa (visa issued to the fiancé or fiancée of a United States citizen to enter the United States).

Check out what Chrissy wrote:

See some reactions here…