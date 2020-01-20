Cristiano Ronaldo has put his skates on and has entered the fight for the Golden Boot. The Portuguese made it 1-0 against Parma and in the 2nd half, he scored to make it 2-1.

With some luck, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal of the match, while exhibiting finishing power for the second, which again put Juve in front, after Cornelius leveled for Parma.

Cristiano Ronaldo started his goal-scoring streak in the Serie A on the 1st December and hasn’t failed to score in any league match since then.

He has scored against Sassuolo, Lazio, Udinese, Sampdoria, Cagliari, Roma, and Parma.

In all competitions, the Portuguese striker has scored 12 goals in his last 9 matches. He only failed to score in the Italian Supercoppa final, also against Lazio.

Against a very stubborn Parma team on Sunday, Ronaldo made the difference shortly before the break, his shot from inside the box deflected off Darmian; in the 2nd he made the most of a Dybala pass to ensure Juventus claim three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo currently holds the best goal-scoring form in Europe and has recovered his level after a dubious start. He is now a contender for the Golden Boot.

After the game against Parma, Ronaldo took to Twitter to celebrate his performance and three points earned.