Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

American actor and film producer William Bradley known as Brad Pitt and his former wife Jennifer Aniston are causing a frenzy on Twitter after the duo won Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, reunited and shared hugs.

The lovebirds separated in 2005 after Pitt had an affair with co-star Angelina Jolie. They were pictured hugging and smiling at each other as they reunited backstage.

Pitt won the award for the best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. While Aniston took home the award for her work in the Morning Show.

See the reactions here.