Following an exit announcement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their royal duties as ‘Duke and Duchess of Sussex’, the British Premier Queen Elizabeth released a statement at the Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan had earlier announced last week that they will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family and they will not use their “royal highness” titles as they embark on a more independent future.

Read Queen Elizabeth’s statement below:

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family.

I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”