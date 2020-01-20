Buhari with World Bank team in UK
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has held a Bilateral meetings with World Bank, Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo at the UK-Africa Summit on Monday.
President Buhari with R-L: Vice President International Finance Corporation Mr Pimenta Sergio, President of World Bank David Malpass, Chief of Staff to President Buhari Abba Kyari, Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed during a bilateral meeting with the Management of World Bank at the sidelines of the Uk-Africa Summit on 20th Jan 2020
Afrexim BankA: President Buhari with L-R: CEO Tony Elumelu Foundation Ifeanyi Ugochukwu, Chairman Heirs Holding Tony Elumelu, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State and Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama in a photo during the Uk-Africa Summit on 20th Jan 2020
Afrexim Bank: President Buhari with Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and President & Chairman of Board, African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) Prof. Benedict Oramah during the Uk-Africa Summit on 20th Jan 2020
Buhari with Sanwo-Olu and others
Buhari with Nana Akufo-Addo
Buhari, with the World Bank team
