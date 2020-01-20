Gospel singers Mike Abdul and Tope Alabi join forces on this new record titled, “Iro Halleluyah“, produced by Tyanx and video directed by Lexten Film.

Tope Alabi says: “Iro Hallelujah” simply means “Sounds of Hallelujah”. Hallelujah is an assurance that yokes are broken and victory is certain. Hallelujah is the champion and chairman over principalities.

Mike Abdul, adds that:

It’s a proclamation song declaring Hallelujah as the only conclusion concerning all our endeavors.

Concerning our Children, Hallelujah

Concerning our Projects, Hallelujah

Concerning our Jobs, Hallelujah

Hallelujah is our Conclusion

“Iro Halleluyah” is also the title of the 18-track album set for release by Mike Abdul on the 12th of February 2020.