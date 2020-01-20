Former US First Lady Michelle Obama, like her husband Barack, has revealed her fondness for Burna Boy’s music.

In a Twitter post Sunday, Michelle listed the Nigerian singer’s ‘My Money, My Baby’ song on her workout playlist for 2020.

“It’s about that time when New Year’s resolutions get a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist?,” she wrote.

She listed many songs, with Burna Boy’s appearing as number four on the list.

Former US President Barack Obama had late in December listed Burna Boy and Mavin Records new sensation Rema among his ‘Favourite Music of 2019’.

Sixth on the 35-song list is Burna Boy’s Anybody and 26th is Rema’s Iron Man.