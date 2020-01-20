The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 89 suspected internet fraudsters at the popular Club 360 located on the Akala Expressway, Oluyole Extension in Ibadan, the Oyo State.

In preparation for the late night operation which took place over the weekend, officers of the Commission had carried out series of discreet surveillance on the nature of activities going on in the nightclub which according to intelligence gathered, the said club was notorious for harbouring “yahoo-yahoo boys.”

Details later…

