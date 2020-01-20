The raging pipeline fire in Abule Egba area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria has been put out by a combined team of fire fighters and emergency responders.

Three people were burnt to death while 11 trucks and seven houses were razed in the inferno.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu who supervised the operation said the quick success aside being attributed to adequate training of personnel, quick response time and acquisition of proper equipment by the Governor Sanwo–Olu led administration, was the outcome of inter-agency collaboration.

He said the inferno has been completely put out with details revealing that the valve where the vandalised petroleum products emanated from, had been stopped, cutting off supply totally from source at the NNPC Station.

“This collaborative act by the NNPC eased the entire recovery process in no small measure, as supply of the highly inflammable fluid was cut off at source which contributed immensely to curtailing the resultant fire from acts of the pipeline vandals.

“Though preliminary report on the Ilepo fire outbreak had it that it was a pipeline fire which cause could not be ascertained, however, situational report from further investigations later revealed that the inferno was as a result of pipeline vandalism.

“Going further, the report have it that two adults and one young male lives were lost to the inferno, with 11 trucks laden with 40 feet containers destroyed, while about seven buildings were razed by the inferno,” Oke Osanyintolu said.