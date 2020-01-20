Lasisi Elenu

Oap, actor and comic actor Lasisi Elenu, popular for his funny skits on Instagram, shared a video of how yahoo boys react to Hausas who change dollars to Naira for them.

The comedian was accurate in his post and fans are wondering if he is or was a yahoo boy before now.

View this post on Instagram

Good morning guys Tag 5 friends. #lasisielenu #lasisified #laslad #sinzu #spending #jacuzzi #sinzumoney

A post shared by Lasisi Elenu (@lasisielenu) on

Check on the reactions:

Earlier this month the content creator also made a video about when Sars picks up a yahoo boy and social media went into a frenzy.

View this post on Instagram

Tales of a G boy. Tag any 5 friends #lasisielenu #lasisified #laslas #sinzuway #sinzumoney

A post shared by Lasisi Elenu (@lasisielenu) on