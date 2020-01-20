Oap, actor and comic actor Lasisi Elenu, popular for his funny skits on Instagram, shared a video of how yahoo boys react to Hausas who change dollars to Naira for them.

The comedian was accurate in his post and fans are wondering if he is or was a yahoo boy before now.

Check on the reactions:

The Accuracy in Lasisi's Yahoo boy skit z alarming.

D dude must be either a Yahoo boy, Rolls with them or did a intense 6month IT. Mad!😆😂🔥 — Omo_Honourtayo🦁 (@ThimiLyon) January 20, 2020

Naira Marley:

when he sees yahoo trending and it's because of Lasisi pic.twitter.com/66Pv4TtOrE — 💨💨FOLLOW HELP 20K💨💨 (@Libadex) January 20, 2020

Y'all be shouting "Lasisi is a yahoo boy" EFCC will not know it's all a joke o,

they will soon go and pick someone's son. — Possy The Babe (@possibleoge) January 20, 2020

Because Lasisi acts Yahoo skits accurately he is now a Yahoo boy, That means Kanayo O kanayo is a ritualist and an occultic fellow for acting those scary movies accurately. Ndi woke fellas — Port-Harcourt Plug🔌💡 (@PH_Prinx) January 20, 2020

How is Lasisi so informed about yahoo boys? I still love the yahoo boys series though. https://t.co/csHWYrJo4Z — Cleopatra (@its_daezy) January 20, 2020

Earlier this month the content creator also made a video about when Sars picks up a yahoo boy and social media went into a frenzy.