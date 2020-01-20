By Jethro lbileke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State, has disown a member of the party, Senator Daisy Danjuma, for attending a town hall meeting hosted by the Edo State government.

Danjuma, who represented Edo South Senatorial District at the national Assembly, was said to have attended the town hall meeting and endorsed Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term in office.

But, the PDP in a statement issued on Monday by its spokesman, Chris Nehikhare, and titled “Senator Daisy Ehanire-Danjuma is on her own,” described as “abnormal” for its members to endorse the aspirant of another party, rather than its own candidate, for the same election.

The PDP further described the action as an abuse of her rights and privileges as a member of the Board of Trustees, BoT, and demanded that she resigned from such exalted position.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly made by Senator Daisy Ehanire-Danjuma, a member of our great party PDP and Board of Trustees (BoT) when she attended a town hall meeting hosted by Governor Obaseki in Lagos over the weekend.

“The comments, discussions and purported endorsements credited to her are her private thoughts and do not reflect the thoughts of Edo PDP.

“Edo PDP hereby disassociates itself from all that transpired between Senator Daisy Ehanire-Danjuma and the Governor. It is abnormal and not politically savvy for party leaders to endorse aspirants of another party other than the candidate of their party.

“Being a member of the BoT confers some rights and privileges. It’s an abuse of such rights and privileges to openly and publicly endorse a candidate of another party. This action calls for your resignation from such exalted position!

“The statement of endorsement is a morale-damper to the hard working, committed and loyal men, women and youths of Edo PDP.

“At the appropriate time in accordance with our party’s constitution, a credible PDP candidate will be nominated to contest the Edo State 2020 Governorship election to liberate the state from political arrogance, political rascality, poverty, insecurity, unemployment and unimaginable colossal debts.”