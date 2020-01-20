Adejoke Adeleye

The leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has called on the Deputy Governor of Edo, Philip Shaibu to retrace his steps.

NANS in a statementissued by its Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Azeez accused Shaibu of fuelling the political conflicts between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his Successor, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The student body said was worried that the lingering crisis between the duo, especially the roles played by the deputy Governor, was sparking anger among the comrades in the country, which if not resolved would negatively affect future aspirations of others in the struggle.

Adeyemi stated clearly that it was refreshing to hear the NANS President, Comrade Danielson Akpan has agreed to wade into the crisis, believing that resolving their political differences was possible, since they were both Comrades.

“Philp Shaibu must be called to order, this is what all well meaning Comrades should tell him. He cannot be busy putting clogs in the wheels of Progress.

“The same Philip mismanaged the goodwill shown him by students that led to a faction of his Presidency in NANS, his ending to which the same Oshiomole picked him up,” he said.