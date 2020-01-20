By Adejoke Adeleye

As part of efforts to improve the ease of doing business in Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun has assured potential investors, willing to invest in the State, that land would be made available to them within 28 days of application.

The Governor gave this assurance at the Executive Council Strategic Retreat organised for his cabinet members, held at Ogere, in Ikenne Local Government Area of the State.

“We are working to ensure that land title deeds do not exceed 28 days, to eliminate the trouble of assessing land and improve our ease of doing business ranking,” he said.

Abiodun lamented the inability of the previous administrations to implement the Geographic Information System (GIS), noting that this would be put into operation during his tenure, to enable proper planning and administration of land resources.

The governor reiterated that his administration was poised to deliver 5,000 affordable housing units to the people, charging those saddled with the project to work towards bequeathing the State with smart cities that would incorporate basic needs, like good road network, shopping malls, health facilities, adequate security and provision for laying of fibre cables.

In his presentation, the Commissioner for Housing, Jamiu Omoniyi, said the State’s housing needs was in the deficit of more than two million, noting that government was working to meet its 5,000 housing target.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Waste Management, Mr. Ola Oresanya in his contribution, disclosed that five public toilets would be built in each of the 20 Local Government Areas, encouraging the private sector to build public toilets for commercial purpose and also enjoined filling stations to make their toilet facilities available for People’s use.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker in her presentation, said the State would work towards reducing the infant maternal mortality rate, increase life expectancy, upgrade Primary Health Centres in each of the 236 Wards, make operational, the 250 bedded hospital at Oke-Mosan and achieve 100 percent rehabilitation of the State’s hospitals in the next 24 months.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, who briefed participants on government’s plans for the sector, informed that school curriculum would be broadened to include entrepreneurship skills training, redevelopment of government Schools, encouraging inter schools competitions, such as debate and quiz, among others.