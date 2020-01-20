Nigerian multinational financial institution Guaranty Trust Bank plc also known as GTBank is currently having network issues and customers have taken their frustration to social media, wondering what the problem is.

Some users have complained of difficulty in receiving cash, opening the Gtb app, checking their account balance, make transfers and so on.

How GTBANK is making me feel right now…. https://t.co/ON5yem0u30 — A Star (@owojelablow) January 20, 2020

Everyone is talking about how gtbank app is down and they can’t access their money, but I can’t relate cos my account is currently 46 naira.

Moya look away🚶‍♀️ — As it pleases GOD 💯 (@khossyy) January 20, 2020

Gtbank if I curse you people out, I swear o ma mu yin!!! WTactualF!!!! How can your network be so shitttty for hours!!! Damn!!! Screw your entire I.T unit mahn!!! 😡😡😡😡 — Omo Madam (@MayorKingz) January 20, 2020

GTBank please oooh my life savings is there you see that #1,750N is very important to my life don’t let effc interfere bin this one oo……GTBank want too run us yahoo yahoo pic.twitter.com/5yaH4s15hy — Antisocial Fiend🇧🇯🇳🇬⚪ (@Optimistic_Ola) January 20, 2020

GTBANK is down. Everything, down.

Those people Ehn. MTN was down too some days ago.

Well, MTN compensated their customers. GTBANK too should compensate too.

Give all their customers 5k each.😂😂😂 — The Bukolah☯️ (@Ze_Phoenix) January 20, 2020

I realized last year that Gtbank misspelled my name on my BVN despite having the correct spelling on my regular bank account. I went to their office early this month to fix it. After putting me through stress, they “fixed” the error. But 72 hrs later, na CONVENANT them spell. pic.twitter.com/0WZDwSQd8u — M’Baku 🦍 (@CCBenji) January 20, 2020

GTBank what is happening? God no go shame us o, e ma lo move mad o pic.twitter.com/EH5Ts9W5CU — Governor (@Boltzmann_ibile) January 20, 2020

People stranded at GTBank, Marina. A friend of mine mocks me coz i bank with FBN now he hasn’t eaten or able to withdraw since morning. 😆🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/hmsY1zx6X4 — OmoAkin1 (@Phizzy_frosh) January 20, 2020