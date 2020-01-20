American rapper, Cardi B has taken to Instagram to share a video from her first date with her husband,Offset, which was at the Superbowl.

“My friend,” she said as she introduced Offset in the video that was taken 4 years ago.

She went on to add in the video that she had no idea what’s going on and who to support because she doesn’t watch sports and was only there for the Superbowl halftime performance, which she missed.

Sharing the video to IG, Cardi wrote: “This wasn’t the first time I met offset but it was our first date .SUPERBOWL.I can’t believe this boutta be 4 years ago .Lawwwwwwdddd !”

Rappers Cardi B and Offset have had quite the ride since they first met somewhere around four years ago. Theymet for the first time somewhere around early 2017, at his request.

The couple’s first collaboration was released just prior to their first date at Super Bowl LI. Offset collaborated with Cardi on the track “Lick” for her second mixtape “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2,” which was released on January 20, 2017.

Cardi confirmed their relationship status in an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day 2017 — then deleted it. The couple were secretly married in September 2017 and welcomed their baby girl named ‘Kulture’ on July 10, 2018.