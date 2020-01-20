The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is investigating Mr. Torese Agena, Clerk of the Benue State House of Assembly for alleged case of fraud, stealing and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of over N220 million.

The Clerk is currently in detention on a valid remand warrant obtained from the Federal High Court, Makurdi.

He will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

Meanwhile, wife of the suspect, Mrs Agena Terngu and her two daughters, Terfa- Mamadu Ngweavese and Agena Suur created spectacle on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Makurdi Zonal office of the Commission when they attacked some officers inside the EFCC.

The wife and two children who came on a visit ended up assaulting two mobile policemen on duty and giving the third, a human bite on his left arm and tried to run down another with their car while trying to escape, the EFCC said in a statement on Monday.

They were however handed over to the police for onward prosecution while the Clerk of the State House of Assembly will be arraigned as soon as investigation is concluded.