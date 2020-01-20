Charles Idahosa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, has warned APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu to beware of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

Idahosa said Oshiomhole will disappoint Bola Tinubu because of his ambition to become the vice-president.

He alleged that the APC’s National Chairman has pledged his allegiance to a Northern presidential candidate in 2023.

Idahosa made the allegation while speaking with Daily Independent.

He said: “I feel so sorry for Tinubu because he doesn’t know who Oshiomhole is. I am aware he is one of those giving him support as the National chairman.

“Oshiomhole will disappoint him seriously. He will not support him in 2023, he can take that to the bank.

“Tinubu is one of the people supporting him as National chairman thinking that Oshiomhole will use his influence as National chairman to make him get the (2023)ticket.

”What he doesn’t know is that Oshiomhole’s ambition is to become Vice- President to a northern presidential candidate in 2023. He is going to pair a northern candidate against the interest of Tinubu.”