At least two persons were killed and 15 people were reportedly injured in a shooting outside a bar in Kansas City, United States, celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs NFL playoff victory over Tennessee Titans Sunday night.

The shooting took place shortly before midnight, when a gunman opened fire on a queue of people waiting to enter a bar, Mail Online reported.

Two persons were found dead, including a woman in the parking lot of the 9ine Ultra Lounge, police said.

A Facebook post on the club’s page advertised Sunday night’s ‘Sold Out Sundays’ event, which appeared to be a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs.