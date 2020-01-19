In an unprecedented move, hundreds of people came out in Owerri, capital of Imo State to protest the Supreme Court nullification of the election of Emeka Ihedioha as governor and the declaration of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the real winner.

The protesters, mobilised by the Peoples Democratic Party carried placards denouncing the judgement, with some asking the eminent jurists to reverse themselves.

The protest, “Ihedioha Spring” had the blessing of the national headquarters of the party, which claimed that there were simultaneous protests in Gombe, Abia, Katsina, Taraba and Anambra and shared tweets about the protests.

It was the first time in Nigeria that a protest would follow a Supreme Court verdict.

And the protests were in line with the positions earlier taken by the National Chairman of the Party, Uche Secondus and the ousted governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Both have denounced the verdict as antithetical to democracy. While Ihedioha said the verdict had put the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission on trial, Secondus called for its reversal and the resignation of Chief Justice Muhammad Tanko.