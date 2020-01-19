The Lagos State Government has warned that from 20 January anyone who turns up with cash at the Lekki-Ikoyi Toll Plaza would attract a stiff penalty of N1, 000 pending when they will get through with their cashless payment method.

Normal toll is N250 for saloon cars and N400 for SUVs.

Government said its cashless policy will be fully implemented from tomorrow.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederick Oladeinde, in a statement on Sunday said that full implementation of the policy had become necessary.

Government had in 2019 announced that it would go cashless on toll payments at the Lekki/Ikoyi toll plaza effective from Jan. 1 due to the excessive delays experienced along the corridor with cash payments.

The cashless policy, however, commenced partially on Jan. 2 in the state.

Oladeinde also warned against all corrupt practices such as photocopying payment vouchers for multiple usage or presenting fake e-payment devices.

“The state government will not hesitate to apply the law on any motorist that attempts to frustrate its effort at improving traffic situation along the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge corridor.

“The e-tags are free to obtain and widely available. Therefore, such sharp practices are unnecessary,” he said.

The commissioner, who commended motorists in the state for enhancing success of the cashless toll implementation, urged full compliance.

He said that the cashless toll initiative has the objective of removing bottlenecks at the toll gates and impacting positively on the reduction of traffic queue length and journey time for Lagosians.

He also said the cashless policy has become necessary to address constant traffic gridlock often experienced at that corridor due to slow process of cash payments at the toll plaza.

Oladeinde urged those who had yet to obtain their e-tags to do so as full compliance would be enforced, now that the additional two weeks grace for motorists to align had elapsed.

He thanked the general public for their cooperation and compliance during the implementation period.

The Managing Director, Lekki Concession Company Ltd., Mr Yomi Omomuwasan, highlighted four seamless ways by which people could make their e-payments.

Omomuwasan said that these included e-tag, the vouchers system, the e-card and the LCC Mobile App for top-up.

According to him, any interested member of the public who may experience difficulty in registering could reach out to the company.

He said these could be through: 07011753784, 07015838157, 08002255522 or customer@lcc.com.ng.

He promised that the company would work round the clock to ensure the success of the new policy.