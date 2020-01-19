The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has praised wrestling sensation, Odunayo Adekuroye for winning gold in the final of the 57kg class of the Mattei Pellicone Ranking Series tournament in Rome.

According to a statement signed by Special Assistant to the minister on media, Kola Daniel, commended the former World no. 1 wrestler for knocking out her opponent Indian Anshu Anshu 10-0 via technical superiority to clinch the gold in that category.

“I am not surprised, she is a true representation of the never say die Nigerian spirit. She is always eager to win laurels for the country.

“Don’t forget she was adopted at the Adopt Initiative launch. She will get all the needed support to train and continue in that manner. We as Nigerians should be proud of her,” the minister added.

Dare also congratulated Oborududu Blessing for winning bronze in the 68kg category of the competition.

“I have no doubt in my mind she can get better. One day, it will be gold.

“I congratulate all the Nigerian wrestlers at the competition. They are all winners,” the minister said.