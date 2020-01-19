Leicester City stumbled in Premier League race as they lost 2-1 to Burnley on Sunday without their hard-fighting Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi.

Ndidi has undergone a knee surgery and was unable to play for team, which has led to setback for Leicester.

In Sunday’s game, Ashley Westwood’s stunning strike saw Burnley come from behind to beat Leicester and earn their first points in five games.

The midfielder’s emphatic finish in the 79th minute and goalkeeper Nick Pope’s penalty save from Jamie Vardy marked a brilliant recovery by the home side who went behind to Harvey Barnes’ 33rd-minute goal.

The Burnley-born player gave the Foxes the lead with a superb individual effort after Jack Cork had been dispossessed just inside his own half.

According to BBC, Burnley improved after the break and equalised when Chris Wood poked in his ninth league goal of the season after Ben Mee nodded into his path from a corner.

However, Mee then fouled Barnes in the box to give away a penalty, which was verified by VAR. Vardy, without a goal in his previous three games, saw his firm strike palmed away by Pope.

With their tails up, Burnley surged forward and were rewarded 11 minutes from time when Westwood thundered home a low drive.

The win lifts Burnley to 14th – five points above the relegation zone. Leicester have now lost four times in their last six league games.