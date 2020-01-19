The Police in Lagos State have arrested a 26-year old woman and her boyfriend after she allegedly faked her own kidnap to extort money from her employer.

The woman, Ataghar Namdoo was arrested on Thursday around 10.00pm by operatives from Anti-kidnapping Unit, Lagos State Police Command for faking her own kidnap.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, in a statement on Sunday said January 9, at about 175:30pm, the suspect conspired with her boyfriend, Emmanuel Idu and Okpe David to produce a short video of herself blindfolded and driven to a bush in a truck.

“In the second video, the woman, a mother of one, was seen in a bush at Sangotedo area, Ajah threatened by a man wearing a mask and holding a Jack knife. Police later identified the masked man as Emmanuel Idu who is the boyfriend of the woman.

“The abductors were demanding for ten million naira as ransom in the video. The two videos were sent to the employer of the lady with a threat to kill her and to also go after the family of the employer if the ransom is not paid. Frightened by the threat contained in the video and the follow up calls, the said employer who is into Fleet business, reported the case to the Police.

“On the receipt of the case, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu ordered the Anti kidnapping unit to carry out an in-depth investigate into the case. The videos were thoroughly analysed alongside other vital leads. A well coordinated operation was put in place which led to the successful rescue of the self arranged victim of the abduction and the arrest of one of the two suspects, Okpe David.

“The Command has taken steps to verify the claim made by Okpe David that he is a military personnel. Police have equally launched a manhunt for the second male suspect, Emmanuel Idu, who is on the run. Okpe David confessed to have provided the truck used in driving the woman to the bush. The truck was actually driven by him. He also did the video recordings and sent to the employer of the Lady,” Elkana explained.

Elkana said the three suspects all came from Benue State and that they had known each other for so many years, saying that both the lady and the man arrested confessed to the commission of the crime and that their aim was to extort money from the woman’s employer which they intended to share among themselves.

“It is worthy to note that, it is a criminal offence for anyone to fake his or her kidnapping. Under the Lagos State laws, the offender upon conviction, is liable to 14 years imprisonment. The suspects will be charged to Court,” he said.